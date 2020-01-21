The Best Derm-Approved Face Oils — For Every Skin Type

Sometime over the past few years, face oils managed to shrug off their bad rap as pore-clogging, acne-causing don'ts to be recognized for what they really are: an instant way to get fresh, dewy skin and lock in much-needed moisture year-round. But don't take our word for it — ask any dermatologist, and they'll likely sing the product's praises, too.
"People not only love the feel of an oil, but they love the idea of an oil," Los Angeles-based dermatologist Ashley Magovern, MD, tells Refinery29. "It feels simple and natural, and most absorb quickly and are easy to use."
In addition to an instant glow-up, adding a face oil to your routine can be a key step for maintaining healthy, nourished skin. Ahead, 14 formulas skin experts can't recommend highly enough.
