This Acne-Proof Routine Took 10+ Years To Perfect

For half of my life, I've dealt with varying degrees of having acne. From all-over, aggravated teenage skin (that only cleared up after a brutal round of Accutane) to my present-day hormonal breakouts, I've had over a decade of testing products in the name of showing pimples the door. From drugstore to high-end to prescription topicals, I've poured a lot of time (and money) into finding out what works — and what didn't. (All of this, mind you, predated — but heavily influenced — my career as a beauty journalist.)
All that's to say, I've made it my mission to demystify what the heck is going on when I'm dealing with a flareup — and at last, have finally cracked the code on what works for me: A 28-year-old oily-skinned, acne-prone gal. As many a dermatologist will tell you, treating acne is a tricky beast; what works for me might not work for you depending on your age, skin type, sensitivities, etc. However, one thing I can say with total confidence is this: Great products can be found at any budget.
Ahead, join me as I share my personal skin-care routine featuring some of my all-time favorite products.
Your trusty skin-care-loving, acne-having beauty whisperer.
