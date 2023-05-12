I Replaced My Skin-Care Routine With $129 Worth Of Starface Products

As I wrap up my Starface journey, I want to end with what emerged as a dark horse in my review: Micro-Cloud. These micropoint patches might be tied for first with Big Blue in terms of my favorite Starface products. As someone who is prone to underground, irritated breakouts, I've found a lot of success with patches that have tiny pinpricks to deliver ingredients deep into the pimple for fast healing. Starface's version is powered by a one-two punch of niacinamide and salicylic acid (two ingredients I love and use in my routine), and sure enough, they stopped a particularly nasty nose pimple right in its tracks. And this is all before we even talk about how adorable the little cloud design is — I was prepared to call B.S. if they didn't work and were just cute, but truly, I have no notes. Short of having a dermatologist on speed dial for an emergency cortisone shot, these patches are a true lifeline before a date, big event, or any other occasion where you don't want your pimple third-wheeling.