What We Talk About When We Talk About Acne

We all need to just be more kind and more gentle with ourselves in so many ways. It’s difficult to have acne when it feels like it doesn’t exist social media due to filters, photoshopping apps, and approved accessibility. It’s happening, slowly, but surely. "In being more vulnerable about acne, we think it’s possible to cultivate a community in which people feel more empowered to treat them,” says Kaplan. Acne is a very emotional skin concern, and it’s one that is often very closely aligned with your own self-confidence. Nearly every brand founder for this story made a point to talk about how acne affects us all psychologically, and how necessary it is to keep that as a part of the conversation. “It’s just as important to not only treat the outward physical symptoms of acne, but to also look at what emotional challenges it may have caused,” says Shane. Acne-positivity has certainly become a larger movement in recent years — but that doesn't mean the conversation ends there.