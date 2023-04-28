Just How Good Is No7’s New Future Renew Range? 3 R29ers Find Out

Boots' own brand No7 needs little introduction. A British beauty staple for over 80 years, you'll recognise it from the bathroom shelves of your mum, aunt, nan and friends even if you've never tried it yourself. So when we heard that the new range, Future Renew, has been in the pipeline for 15 years, it’s safe to say we were intrigued. Clearly we weren't the only ones, as five months' worth of stock sold out in just one day.
Dubbed 'Botox in a bottle' by many a beauty buff, the four-product range contains a new 'super peptide' technology which the brand claims is a world first. This technology works to reverse signs of skin damage, "including poor skin texture and uneven tone, a lack of skin firmness, dullness, dryness and lines and wrinkles," according to Dr Mike Bell, No7’s head of science research. Could this be the answer to those days when we forget to wear sunscreen, neglect our skincare routines, stay up late, drink and just generally live our lives?
Grabbing the opportunity to put these claims to the test, three R29ers swapped out their usual skincare routines for No7's Future Renew range. After just one week, this is what they honestly think about the latest high-street beauty hype.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Acting Beauty Director
I’ll start by saying that there is nothing at all wrong with fine lines or wrinkles. We know that skin ageing is a given and getting older is a privilege. That’s why I was pleased to see that No7’s new range doesn’t mention 'anti-ageing' at all. Rather, it claims to improve skin damage, which can be a result of many different factors like pollution in the environment or sun exposure. It does that by enlisting peptides, essentially skin-strengthening proteins.
Though I work in beauty, I must confess that I’m not as diligent as I could be with my sunscreen. I work by a large window in a flat which gets lots of sun, and I often have to remind myself that UVA rays (the main cause of premature ageing) can penetrate glass. When I hit 30, I noticed more lines on my forehead and under my eyes. If my skin is dehydrated or I’m not using the right moisturiser, the under-eye lines tend to deepen. Full disclosure: I have had 'baby Botox' in the past but any effects have completely worn off, so I was excited to see what this range could do.
I first made a beeline for the serum, which I’ve seen the most hype around. Having used it morning and evening for over a week, I haven’t noticed much of a difference in the texture on my forehead but because it’s nice and quenching, I’ve spotted that the fragile skin under my eyes is a little less crepey and dry than usual, which has meant far fewer fine lines. This plumping effect is so much more impressive when I use it in tandem with the eye serum. When it comes to under-eyes, though, I don’t think the new peptide eye serum beats the brand’s Line Correcting Booster Serum, launched in 2021. Thanks to star ingredient Matrixyl 3000, this gave me immediate, noticeable results (which you can see very clearly here).
I think my favourite product in the new peptide range is the night cream. The gel-cream texture sinks in fast and lends my skin a dewy glow. So much so, I’ve been using it in the morning, layered under sunscreen. It’s pretty perfect for my breakout-prone skin and I love the way it feels: comfortable and moisturising but not at all heavy.
Now onto the day cream with SPF 40. In all honesty, I would skip this in the future because it was a bit too slippery for my oily, acne-prone skin. I used it just once and decided it wasn’t for me. Instead, I’ll stick to the serum or night cream underneath my current matte SPF (L'Oréal Revitalift Clinical Vitamin C SPF 50+ Daily Anti-UV Fluid). I think I would also shelve the eye serum and just use the face serum, which is much bigger and better value for money.
All in all, I’m going to continue to use the serum and night cream for the recommended four weeks to see if I notice any marked changes in my skin. It takes time!
Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
I have to admit, I’ve never really used No7 products before. Crazy, I know, since they’re a staple in many a British beauty cabinet. But here I am, in my late 20s and starting to feel the need for skincare that helps protect my skin from environmental damage. Since moving from the countryside to London last year, I have really noticed the effects of pollution — and that's on top of all the irritation and soreness that comes from rubbing hay fever-induced streaming eyes and an itchy nose. The brand's 'pepticology', a rich mix of peptides that took 15 years to perfect and is said to help our skin’s natural repair process and production of collagen and fibrillin (aka the proteins and elastins that help our skin look bouncy and radiant), sounded like just the thing.
I’m incredibly lazy when it comes to skincare so Future Renew's simple, three-step system of a serum, day or night cream plus eye cream appealed to me. As I have dry skin, I tend to gravitate to really oily, creamy serums like Facetheory Regena C30 Pro Vitamin C Serum and Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir. No7’s Future Renew Serum, with its light, gel-like texture that absorbs instantly, has taken some getting used to. It’s not that it doesn’t make my skin feel good — I'm sure it’s the main reason why my skin has been feeling softer in the last week — but simply that I like going to bed feeling a little greasy.
I think my favourite product so far is the day cream. Usually I load my face with moisturiser and then top it with an SPF but this does both and has all the rich, creamy goodness my skin craves. Worn under a lightweight foundation or BB cream like Dr.Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm, my skin has a nice dewy glow throughout the day. Time will have to tell whether the Future Renew range does anything for the fine lines on my forehead and especially the lines and crepey, dry skin under my eyes. Though like my colleagues, I love that there’s no 'anti-ageing' language here.
My only gripe so far? The packaging. I’ve struggled on more than one occasion to twist off the small, pointed lid of the eye cream. I would also love a pump function to stop any germs on my fingers from getting into the creams and to limit the amount of serum I’m squeezing out.
I’ll continue to test out the entire line — maybe swapping in a thicker serum here and there when my dry skin needs it — and report back in a month’s time.
Lauren Cunningham, Affiliate Contributor
After a particularly stressful few months where my diet, fitness levels and sleep all took a mighty bashing, my skin has suffered. A dry, greyish-looking face full of fine lines with two blue under-eye bags now stares back at me from the mirror. So I grabbed these products with both hands, hoping they would help me get my glow back.
A longtime fan of No7, namely the Protect & Perfect range, I was expecting big things from these four new products. At first sight, they look almost identical to the Protect & Perfect products, albeit in a swankier silver colourway. If you’re a fan of that range, then, it’s an incredibly easy swap. The three-step routine (if you're separating the day and night creams) is short and sweet, and application is straightforward. The serum is on the thicker side compared to many similar finds on the market but my dehydrated skin drank it up. The eye cream feels like most others I’ve tried and has no immediate tightening feeling, while the day and night creams have a more gel-like consistency that's perfect for pouring moisture into my dry, dull complexion.
One week in (which is a very short amount of time to see if a product truly works), there’s no hugely noticeable difference but my face does look a little bit plumper and feel a bit softer. A win’s a win. I’ll check back in three weeks' time to see how we’re looking after a whole month of use. Here’s hoping for some big results.
