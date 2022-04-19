To make our own recycling dilemmas a bit more relatable and more personal, we're giving you a guide to how we're recycling our empty products, from face wash and eye cream to lipstick and conditioner. We pulled together some of the beauty products we've recently emptied, with a quick review of why we liked (or maybe, didn't like) it, plus a breakdown of how each particular type of packaging should be recycled. So, even if you don't have the exact same niacinamide serum Karina calls her "most repurchased skin-care product of all time" (high praise), you can use this guide to glean some guidance on how to recycle — or even better, repurpose — your own glass serum bottle when you're good and empty. Read ahead to find out how.