Self-Tan Drops Are The Key To Faking A Golden Glow This Summer

You know what goes great with an ice-cold Aperol spritz and a silk slip dress on a hot July night? Gleaming, sun-kissed skin. There's an undeniable mood boost that comes with smoothing a shimmery body oil over bronzed shoulders and calves — even if we know that the risks that come with sunbathing far outweigh the rewards.
That's why we've made it our mission to find the next best thing: believable self tanners. After years of testing, lotions, mousses, and invisible tanning waters, we'd argue that the best formulas — with zero downsides in application — are self-tan drops. You don't need a mitt or new skin-care routine to use them: Just mix them into your daily moisturizer, smooth the concoction onto your face or body, and check back in a few hours for a noticeable glow. Scroll through for our favorite foolproof options, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
