Let’s state the obvious: Using a tanning bed is life-threatening. The reality is that just one tanning bed session before age 35 can increase your chances of developing melanoma by 75%. And yet we continue to tan. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, 40% of 18 to 25 year olds are unaware of the risks of tanning (including premature aging and an increased chance of developing melanoma skin cancer). In fact, 20% say that getting a tan is more important than preventing skin cancer. It’s clear that we have a serious public health problem on our hands — and it's time to do something about it.