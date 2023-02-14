Skip navigation!
Skin Health
Score 20% Off Strip Makeup
by
Sarah Crow
Body
Everything That Happened When I Came Off The Pill After 6 Years
Alice Porter
Feb 14, 2023
Unbothered
How I Found Self-Acceptance As A Black Girl With Eczema
Quani Burnett
Feb 9, 2023
Most Wanted
Finally: An Acne-Clearing Serum That Doesn’t Dry My Skin
Karina Hoshikawa
Feb 6, 2023
Beauty
This Niacinamide Serum Brightened My Dull, Winter Skin Fast
If there’s one thing you need to know about me, it’s that I do not like being told what to do. In fact, I have a tendency to take the entirely opposite
by
Amanda Mitchell
Beauty
This Humble Body Product Gives Me The Skin Of A Baby Angel
My goal in life is to always be soft. That’s emotionally (whether embracing the ‘soft Black girl‘ aesthetic, for example) and physically,
by
Amanda Mitchell
Beauty In A Tik
TikTok’s ‘Skin Flooding’ Hack Is What My Dry Fa...
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok’s viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. There are lots of things to look fo
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Will Washing Your Face With Shampoo Get Rid Of Fungal Acne?
Online forums wield great power. Places like /r/SkincareAddiction and MakeupAlley made The Ordinary into a smash hit, popularized techniques like double cl
by
Daniela Morosini
Food & Drinks
This Matcha Promises Glowing Skin—But I Drink It For The Taste
As a victim of an extremely-popular coffee chain’s terrible matcha latte I can tell you that, in comparison, this is some damn good matcha. And by &#
by
Alexandra Polk
Beauty
Everything You Need To Properly Take Care Of That New Tattoo
by
Samantha Sasso
Acne Skin-Care Guide
No One Told Me My Acne Would Make Me Hate Myself
Welcome to Acne Week, a five-day stretch where we get real about pimples, zits, cysts, and every bump or blemish in between. From skin-soothing p
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Acne Skin-Care Guide
15 Tried & True Acne Products Dermatologists Swear By
by
aimee simeon
Most Wanted
The Hemp Face Mask Our Writer Swears By For Happy Winter Skin
I’m not gonna lie, this hemp clay mask is IT. It’s no wonder it has over 2,000 five-star reviews and plenty of gushing testimonials. And with t
by
Mercedes Viera
Skin Care
The Best Moisturizers To Quench Thirsty Dry Skin
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
What Not Showering Actually Does To Your Skin
Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve learned that celebrities are not showering as much as you might think. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Kristen B
by
Megan Decker
Skin Care
TikTok Says Drinking Chlorophyll Water Will Clear My Acne — Shoul...
For better skin.
by
Megan Decker
Skin Care
Is “Stress Acne” A Thing? We Asked The Experts
I started dealing with acne in middle school, and by the time 8th grade rolled around, I made it my mission to see a dermatologist and enter high school zi
by
Sydney Clarke
Skin Care
Are Your Vitamins & Supplements Making You Break Out?
It’s safe to say we’ve become more invested than ever in keeping as healthy as possible this past year. As a result, the demand for vitamins an
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Care
7 Derm-Approved Lotions That’ll Save Your Dry Hands This Wi...
by
aimee simeon
Skin Care
Adult Acne Is On The Rise — & It Goes Way Beyond Surface Level
Anxiety, depression, social isolation: For women, the symptoms of acne transcend the physical.
by
Rachel Krause
Skin Care
Does The Sun Actually Help Clear Acne?
Along with frizz and mosquito bites, body acne is a headache that hits hardest in the summer. When you have rash-like pimples sprouting on the back of your
by
Megan Decker
Skin Care
I Took 2 Weeks Off Work For My Rosacea — Here’s How I Coped
The doctor took one look at my face, glanced down at his notes, and audibly sucked the air through his teeth. He delivered a considered yet slightly backha
by
Anna Lao-Kaim
Skin Care
How To Fade Acne Scars Once & For All
by
Us
Skin Care
I Have Chronic Rosacea — This Is The Only Skin-Care Routine That ...
I have vivid memories of growing up with pink-toned skin, but some really stick out. I played a lot of sports at school and I remember wondering why my fac
by
Lex Gillies
Skin Care
This 7-Product Routine Relieved My Dry Winter Skin Woes
by
Lourdes Avila Uribe
Skin Care
3 Dermatologist-Approved Ways To Treat Acne Scars On Dark Skin
Acne is complicated, to say the least. There’s seemingly no limit to the different ways it can manifest, or the various hard-to-diagnose causes. Ther
by
aimee simeon
Skin Care
How To Heal A Peeling Sunburn — & Not Make It Worse
When summer rolls around, your biggest obstacle in life shifts from somehow trudging to work in six inches of snow to avoiding being burnt to a crisp in th
by
Samantha Sasso
Skin Care
Pregnancy Acne Is Real — Here's Why It Happens (& What To Do Abou...
A healthy baby is obviously the best thing to come out of pregnancy, but in some cases, the end result isn’t the only perk of the nearly 10-month jou
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
I Struggled With Acne For Years — But It Wasn't Acne At All
“What’s going on with your skin?” my mom asked (bluntly, but lovingly) during a FaceTime call. I didn’t know how to answer. I was 2
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How To Get Rid Of Cystic Acne, According To Top Derms
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
10 All-Natural Ways To Deal With Your Acne
by
Us
