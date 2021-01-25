Since Following These 6 Simple Rules, My Skin Has Never Been Better

As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to try hundreds of products, so I like to think I've nailed how to sort the good from the not so good. But when it comes to achieving skin I'm personally happy with, it isn't solely about the cleansers, moisturizers, and serums that line my #shelfie.
I have combination skin, which is prone to oiliness (and subsequently the odd acne cluster), as well as drier patches exacerbated by winter weather. Over the years, I've discovered that it's the little tricks I've incorporated into my a.m. to p.m. routine which tend to keep my skin in check, and mostly they're quick, easy, and affordable.
From avoiding cleansing in the shower to getting rid of my eye cream stash, click through to discover six tweaks that helped me uncover my best skin ever.
