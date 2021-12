This Is How Often You Need To Change Your Pillowcases For Clear Skin

So you're changing pillowcase more often, but does the material make a difference? While there isn't much research into whether fabric like silk is better than cotton, it seems Oksana-Georgia has a clear favourite. "Silk pillowcases have a smoother surface which means less tugging on the skin," she says. "They are also gentler on sensitive skin," so might prove to be a better option for acne and blemish prone complexions. What's more, silk is known to be hypoallergenic (less likely to cause an allergic reaction) if that's important to you. The pro also suggests trying a bamboo-blend pillowcase, which she says is super soft on skin. Of course, the type of bedding you choose is all down to personal preference, but the expert consensus is simply to make sure you're cleansing thoroughly in the evening and not leaving it too long to change your pillowcase. Your skin will thank you for it.