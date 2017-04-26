Is Falling Asleep In Your Makeup Actually That Bad?

"Our skin cells are naturally renewed and repaired at night – the optimum time is 1am, to be precise – and healthy, new ones are produced," she says. "But if we regularly put off cleansing our skin, we aren't giving those cells the best chance to restore and rehydrate themselves – and this is when the ageing process can accelerate. Your skin will start to look blotchy, dull, dehydrated and lifeless, and fine lines and wrinkles could appear. This sort of damage could take a while to reverse."