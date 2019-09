Is Falling Asleep In Your Makeup Actually That Bad?

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Sam Bunting agrees but mentions that on rare occasions, it isn't as terrible as we're all made to believe. "You might be somewhat prone to breaking out if you sleep face down," she says, "but provided it's a rarity, wearing make-up at night is really no different to wearing it in the daytime. In essence, if you wear a foundation or tinted moisturiser that doesn't break you out during the day, it's not terribly likely to break you out at night."