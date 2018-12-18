The other argument I hear is that drying with a towel 'pulls' at your skin. I mean, maybe, if you go at it like a bear scratching its back on a tree, but over to Dr Jack: "I think the skin probably has enough resilience that it can withstand a little pulling and gentle exfoliation with a towel. Again there is not – and unlikely to ever be – any conclusive evidence on this, and it really is a matter of opinion. I personally think it makes zero difference."