Did you think all bacteria was bad for your skin? Think again. Rubbing bacteria all over your face may sound counterintuitive but using the right type of good bacteria could remedy a whole manner of skin woes from acne and rosacea to dryness and fine lines.
The concept of using good bacteria, otherwise known as probiotics, to promote good digestion and a healthy gut is nothing new. If you grew up in the nineties you’re likely to remember Yakult, and if not, you’ve probably seen the large array of probiotic supplements, drinks and food at the supermarket. However with increasing evidence linking gut health and skin condition, probiotics are popping up on the ingredient lists of skincare products too. Just like a probiotic drink may help balance your digestive system, probiotic skincare can help stabilise your skin.
Whether it’s environmental factors such as pollution, sun exposure or stress, or natural factors like hormones and ageing, the balance of your skin can easily be sent out of whack. When it is, inflammation occurs, and this inflammation is what causes most skin concerns including spots, sensitivity or signs of ageing. However, when you incorporate probiotic ingredients into your skincare regime you can improve those defence mechanisms.
"Probiotic ingredients reduce the damage these triggers cause to collagen, elastin and healthy cells and activate the skin’s natural ability to repair itself and boost the natural process of restoration and repair in your skin," Claire Vero, founder of Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, explained.
While Aurelia Probiotic Skincare was the first beauty brand to pioneer probiotic skincare of this kind, others have quickly followed suit. Whether it’s using pure probiotics, fermented ingredients that are rich in good bacteria or prebiotics (essentially the carbohydrate that act as food for probiotics), the message is clear: bacteria is beneficial.
From moisturisers and masks to cleansers and serums, click through to see our favourite probiotic skincare products.