Why You Should Clean Out Your Makeup Bag ASAP (Your Skin Will Thank You For It)

With nowhere but your bedroom to rock a cat-eye right now, it can feel like a mood-dampening task but routinely clearing out your makeup collection is important. Not only is it a thoroughly cathartic experience (finally getting rid of that broken mascara wand which always pokes you in the eye is a gift you didn't know you needed) but it is wholly necessary for your skin, too. How? A disorganised makeup bag is likely also a dirty one – not good when we're all trying to be as hygienic as possible.