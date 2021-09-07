This Is Why You Should Never Keep Your Makeup In The Bathroom

With nowhere but your bedroom to rock a cat-eye right now, it can feel like a mood-dampening task — but routinely clearing out your makeup collection is important. Not only is it a thoroughly cathartic experience (finally getting rid of that broken mascara wand which always pokes you in the eye is a gift you didn't know you needed) but it is wholly necessary for your skin, too. How? A disorganised makeup bag is likely also a dirty one – not good when we're all trying to be as hygienic as possible.
According to Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, medical doctor, our warm, moist makeup bags are the perfect environment for bacterial growth, which could transfer onto your products, brushes and eventually your skin. Thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do to combat this. But how do you know when it’s time to clear out your stash?
From binning expired products to hoarding empties, here are seven signs that you need to clean out your kit ASAP. Your skin will thank you for it.
