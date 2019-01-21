So you've decided to finally decided to hop on the KonMari bandwagon, but you're not sure how to make it work for you. Or perhaps you've just been obsessively watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix and wondering (very understandably), so, uh, after she leaves do they actually keep doing that?
We've been wondering the exact same thing — so we asked three bloggers with very different lives, habits, and senses of style to reflect on their experience with the KonMari method. One recently worked with Kondo herself on a home makeover, while the other two have been maintaining theirs since the Kondo craze first hit in 2015. Read on for their thoughts on implementing, customising, and keeping up with KonMari.