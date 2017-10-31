Whilst winter brings along Christmas, cozy nights in and wild nights out, it does not bring comfort and joy to our lips. The cold weather can be the cause of dry, chapped and deeply uncomfortable skin that's both unpleasant and unwelcome.
So step forward our favourite lip balms who moisturise, hydrate, sooth, nourish and tint, all within a matter of hours. Lip balms are also essential in creating the perfect pout, and with a whole load of new makeup launches on the way, make sure you're prepared for all your party looks this season.
Click through for picks that'll keep your lips supple and smooth.