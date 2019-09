First of all, it's important to note that our lips are one of the most sensitive areas, with the skin here said to be around 3-5 times thinner than the skin on the rest of our face. This makes it much more susceptible to the elements, such as wind, cold and even heat. As well as this, because our lips have no sebaceous glands, they produce none of the hydrolipidic film that protects the skin by maintaining its moisture barrier. The lips also produce only a small amount of melanin, which means that your pout can be more susceptible to UV rays and is therefore one of the first places to show fine lines and wrinkles.