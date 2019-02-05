Whether you prefer high street or high end, a lot of us tend to rely heavily on lip balm to keep our lips in tip-top condition, especially in weather like this. But of all the formulations out there, which one is the best? To answer that (very important) question, we turned to the beauty experts.
First of all, it's important to note that our lips are one of the most sensitive areas, with the skin here said to be around 3-5 times thinner than the skin on the rest of our face. This makes it much more susceptible to the elements, such as wind, cold and even heat. As well as this, because our lips have no sebaceous glands, they produce none of the hydrolipidic film that protects the skin by maintaining its moisture barrier. The lips also produce only a small amount of melanin, which means that your pout can be more susceptible to UV rays and is therefore one of the first places to show fine lines and wrinkles.
When shopping for the right lip care, the experts often go for balms that are made with shea butter, beeswax or petroleum jelly as a hydrating base. Hyaluronic acid and peptides are key ingredients for boosting the moisture barrier and making lips look plump. SPF and hydrating oils are also great additions for warding off external aggressors, which can lead to dryness and chapping.
Check ahead for seven of the best, pro-approved balms on the market.