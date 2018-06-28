Which SPF Should You Wear?

Of course there’s a down side to this militant vigilance when it comes to sun protection: you don’t get much of a tan. “Tan in fair skinned people is a sign that your skin has been damaged. And if you are protecting yourself well enough, you shouldn’t be getting that much of a tan,” says Dr Williams. “Last year, I was on holiday in Egypt with my family, and at the end of the holiday, people were asking if we’d just arrived, because we were so white.”