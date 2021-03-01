9 Products Our Beauty Editor Used Up This Month (They’re That Good)

As Refinery29's beauty editor, I'm very lucky to try hundreds of beauty buys, from skincare to makeup, hair and everything in between. But I have to admit that I'm selective. Out of all the products that land on my desk, only a handful are so good that I end up using them right down to the last drop – and of course I love to shout about them.
Including Glossier, Gucci Beauty and La Roche-Posay to name a few brilliant brands, click ahead to shop the very best products from my beauty routine in February, and why I think they are total game-changers.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.