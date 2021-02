"I've always wanted my own product range," Northwood tells R29, "but it had to be the right time for me to put my name to something so it was the absolute best it could be. I wanted to create something that was really good quality and used great ingredients but was at an accessible price point." Northwood was involved in every process, from the vegan formulations right down to the packaging; each product is housed in an aluminium bottle, which is recyclable on an infinite loop. "The feedback has been great," says Northwood, who counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as a big fan in particular. "I've had celebrity friends say it's the best shampoo they've ever used and a lot of my clients are very heavily invested in beauty!" The testing programme was rigorous, too, and included a mix of beauty journalists, friends and family of whom are hair fanatics, and staff members at Northwood's Fitzrovia salon . They compared each and every product with many others on the market to ensure stellar status.