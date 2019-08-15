We're fortunate to have a lot of shiny, new and exciting beauty launches land on our desk every day here at R29.
From makeup to skincare, we make it our mission to try more or less everything that comes through the door so that we can sort the wheat from the chaff and tell you which products are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
Now that beauty brands have woken up to diversity and the fact that we all have very different skin, hair and makeup needs and likes, most of said products are pretty effective. A handful even make it onto the 'Gram. But it's very rare for us to find something we just can't imagine our makeup bags and #shelfies without.
Ahead, you'll find a selection of products, from makeup to skincare, which the R29 beauty team will repurchase time and time again – they're that good.