Since Following These 6 Simple Rules, My Skin Has Never Been Better

As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to try hundreds of products so I like to think I've nailed how to sort the good from the not so good. But when it comes to achieving skin I'm personally happy with, it isn't solely about the cleansers, moisturisers and serums that line my #shelfie.
I have combination skin, which is prone to oiliness (and subsequently the odd acne cluster), as well as drier patches exacerbated by winter weather. Over the years, I've discovered that it's the little tricks I've incorporated into my AM to PM routine which tend to keep my skin in check, and mostly they're quick, easy and affordable.
From avoiding cleansing in the shower to getting rid of my eye cream stash, click through to discover six tweaks that helped me uncover my best skin ever.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.