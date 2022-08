Is Your Hair Dry — Or Do You Have Protein Overload?

If your hair is on the thirsty side, you're not alone. This summer has been a scorcher and with intensely hot sun come seriously parched strands. The freak weather isn't the only thing that might be behind your dry, brittle lengths . With selfie-worthy colour trends like 'hair frosting' and 'glow lights' taking over London salons, you'd be forgiven for overdoing it on the bleach , which is notoriously stripping. But if social media is anything to go by, there could be another reason why your hair feels like straw lately.