I’d Swap Olaplex For This Hair Mask Any Day — It’s That Good

The smoothing, softening and strengthening results are noticeable while you're rinsing it out. After the very first go my thirsty, rough split ends felt like silk and using it three times a week I experienced less hair shedding than usual. Normally it would take a good few minutes to ensure every ounce of conditioner or hair mask is gone from my thick hair but this disappears in seconds as the texture is so featherlight. Don't underestimate it, though. As you can see in the before and after pictures, Money Masque keeps frizz on lockdown, makes bleached and dyed hair look lustrous and even boosts the appearance of length and health thanks to the intensely moisturising ingredients. After a quick rough-dry it takes five minutes (rather than half an hour) to pull a pair of straighteners through my previously unmanageable hair, and I can't get over how sleek and satiny it feels every time. If I were to compare Money Masque to Olaplex's No.8 mask, I'd say the former is a lot easier to use and makes my hair appear more expensive. Yep, there's a reason for the name.