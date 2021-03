Hydrating hyaluronic acid is also a key ingredient in this particular cream, which Dr Adegoke says draws water into the skin and holds it there like a sponge. Other ingredients include moisturising glycerin and polyglutamic acid , which experts say boosts hydration incredibly well. "These particular creams are packed with powerful hydrators so they are more suited to normal to dry skin types, especially during colder weather when you need to lock that extra moisture in," adds Dr Adegoke. "A product with all three ingredients will help attract and retain water in your skin, which is the goal of any moisturiser." The above ingredients are also typically very gentle on the skin and work for all skin types so products like these can be used in both the morning and evening, and as often as you like.