It’s not just the type of silicone you need to keep a beady eye on but also the technology that goes into formulating it. Tresemmé, for example, has been continuously studying more than 2,000 types of silicone for over 30 years. “This way, we are able to target different hair needs and provide the right benefits” explains the brand's R&D team. Their latest breakthrough can be found in the new Keratin Smooth range , which cleverly harnesses silicone to smooth hair but allows for natural movability. How? Well, they’ve created nano-silicones. These are tiny particles that form a very thin film which “lubricates the hair fibre for ease of combing without weighing the hair down,” reveals the Unilever R&D team. They’re the equivalent of a sprinkle of sugar vs. a sugar cube: the latter weighs hair down, whereas an even sprinkle of silicone thinly coats strands, giving you that sought-after shiny slip. “We also exploit amino-silicone, which targets the driest areas of the hair fibre and then spreads to create an even coverage” the team reveals. Think of these as tiny magnets that cling onto the driest part of the hair first.