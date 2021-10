I Tried £180 Worth Of Olaplex Products & There’s One Clear Winner

But here’s the million dollar question: is every single one of these products worth the hype? To find out, I spent a month using all seven. Read on for my honest thoughts, plus all the information you need before shopping the full Olaplex hair care range.Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.