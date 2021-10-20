I Tried £180 Worth Of Olaplex Products & There’s One Clear Winner

Olaplex is all about making salon-worthy treatments accessible at home and it has made a name as a saviour for those with coloured hair. Unlike other treatments which just add moisture and shine to the outer layers of the hair, Olaplex’s brand-specific technology (the star ingredient is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate) works on a molecular level, seeking out the broken bonds within your hair (caused by chemical, heat and mechanical damage). It then repairs these bonds and generates new growth, leaving hair feeling and looking softer, shinier and stronger, inside and out.