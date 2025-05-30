These 19 Summer Haircut Trends Are The Mid-Year Refresh Your Hair Needs

It’s been a strong year for haircut trends — and we’re only halfway through. From “ghost layers” (invisible layers that add movement to fine hair without an obvious grow-out) to the “kicked” bob (a shoulder-skimming cut with chic, flipped ends), there’s something for everyone.
As we head into summer, a wave of new cuts and styles is hitting top salons. Expect much shorter chops (anything to get hair off your forehead) and subtle twists on timeless classics (aero bob, anyone?).
There’s no need to look any further for your inspiration. Ahead, a handful of hairstylists from London to Los Angeles share the 19 cuts they predict will dominate summer and beyond.
The Aero Bob
Federico Vazzoloretto, creative director at Taylor Taylor London, predicts the aero bob — weightless, airy and full of movement — will be the bob du jour this summer. “It’s a breezy younger sibling of the classic bob,” says Vazzoloretto — “less about rigid shape and more about light layering and softness.” Think Kaia Gerber and model Simone Powderly. The aero bob is ideal for fine to medium hair, especially those looking to enhance natural movement without heavy styling, says Vazzoloretto. It also works well with waves and curls. “Expect chin-to-collarbone length with a gentle texture that catches the light and the wind,” he says. We love this airy bob on Nithi, posted to Instagram by Adequate Hair Studio.
The Sculpted Tapered Cut
Celebrity hairstylist Lorraine Dublin says the sculpted tapered cut, as seen recently on Lupita Nyong’o, is ideal for summer. “Think of a modern twist on the classic tapered afro: closer on the sides with volume on top,” says Dublin. This cut on Yrsa Daley-Ward is beautiful. “The sculpted tapered cut is low-maintenance and works beautifully with tighter curls and coils, emphasising natural texture while keeping the neck and sides cool,” Dublin adds.
The Glass Cascade
“Imagine long, ultra-glossy hair with soft cascading layers that melt into one another — that’s how we would describe the glass cascade,” says Vazzoloretto. He explains that the cut maintains its length while introducing barely-there movement through subtle layers and face-framing pieces, creating a look that feels grown-up, not “girly.” Vazzoloretto adds that it’s ideal for those with medium to thick, straight or slightly wavy hair, and anyone looking to modernise their style without sacrificing length. Sofia Richie Grainge and Jodie Turner-Smith are the ultimate inspiration, but this cut by hairstylist Selena is also stunning.
The Luma Cut
The luma cut is a step up for curls and waves, says Neil Moodie, editorial stylist and founder of The Neil Moodie Studio. “It enhances natural shape with seamless layering and soft internal graduation, giving hair a halo-like effect around the face and crown,” explains Moodie, adding that it’s designed for movement and light reflection. “It’s perfect for anyone embracing their natural texture — but with a modern silhouette,” says Moodie. Look to this style and colour posted to Instagram by Mayssa Deeb.
The Riviera Bob
Hairstylist Tom Smith bills the Riviera bob as an upgrade to the much-loved Italian bob: “The Riviera bob shape is slightly more shattered and relaxed — it’s summer’s answer to this popular bob shape.” He explains that the naturally ruffled, blunt-cut style has just enough movement to feel fresh, while still maximising volume for a look that’s luxurious. “This is ideal for fine to medium hair,” says Smith, “but thicker hair types can also enjoy this shape with more considered shaping and layering.” He suggests asking your stylist for a straight bob that sits just below the chin, like this style on Bianca Onici. “[Then add] some soft, very long layering. It should be cut with a piecey and shattered finish,” says Smith.
The Shaped Bob
“Kelly Rowland’s classic bob style isn’t going anywhere,” says Dublin, “but this season it’s all about structure and personality.” Think rounded ends, plenty of layers and defined curl patterns that move, says Dublin, much like this style on actor Yasmeen Scott. “This cut is ideal for type three and four curls [if you] want shape without sacrificing length,” says Dublin.
The Whimsical Pixie
The pixie is having a moment, and Eddie M. Parra, senior stylist at BENJAMIN Salon NYC, says it’s sticking around. This summer, though, the short crop takes on a more whimsical feel, like this cut by Caja on Instagram. “It’s all about short, soft layers, hugging your head shape with longer pieces around the face,” explains Parra. “We’re already seeing this cut on the red carpet — think celebs like Tyla and Nicole Kidman.”
The Power Shag
“This is a reimagined, super-luxe take on the classic shag,” says Vazzoloretto. “Think sculpted layers, tailored face-framing pieces and a whole lot of personality,” — like this cut by Ryenne Snow. “It’s edgy but wearable, with serious volume and movement.” Why is it trending? “We’re seeing a rise in maximalist hair, the kind that speaks volumes — literally,” says Vazzoloretto.
Winona Forever
“This is a cool little bixie that’s easy to maintain,” says hairstylist Laura at London-based salon Crab Salad. The style blends a bob with a pixie cut, featuring longer face-framing pieces and choppy bangs, á la Winona Ryder in the '90s. This particular cut by Crab Salad’s Toby nails the look.
The Off-Duty Bob
Celebrity hairstylist and colourist Dimitris Giannetos says bobs are great because they're incredibly versatile. “The bob off duty is a graduated cut that is styled with a lived-in feel,” he says, referencing a recent look he created on Gigi Hadid: “I wanted to let a little more natural texture show through, but still keep that iconic hair flip at the bottom. It looks effortless and wearable for everyday, but it’s still very chic.”
Bold Buzz Cuts
Dublin pinpoints the bold buzz cut as one to watch: “Rihanna’s minimalist yet expressive ultra-short cut — like buzz cuts and skin fades — is being elevated with etched patterns, colour play, and texture-focused styling,” she says. “It’s a bold trend for those embracing ease, edge and full curl liberation.” We love this close curly crop on digital creator Gabrielle Janay.
Ghost Waves 2.0
“Overly styled beach waves or perfect curls can feel a bit ‘try-hard’,” says Smith. Ghost waves, on the other hand — relaxed waves enhanced by subtle layers — offer a natural-looking texture that suits everyone. Look to digital creator Nicole for inspiration. Smith explains that while ghost waves work best on hair with some natural texture, they can also be styled into other hair types with the right technique, like using a curling iron and turning it in different directions to avoid the spiral effect. “If you have naturally wavy or curly hair, [distribute] your favourite curl-defining product [from root to tip] and air-dry,” says Smith. “Only scrunch if your hair gets too straight after brushing, and don’t touch it until it’s fully dry.”
The Poolside Bob
“The poolside bob sits just at the jawline,” say Stephen Buller and Anita Rice of London-based salon Buller + Rice. “It’s neat, versatile, and ideal for the summer. While it can be worn classic and sharp, the real fun lies in its wet-look styling,”— like this cut by Miho Mai. When slicked back and tucked behind the ears, it has a modern, accidentally perfect feel about it. They suggest combing through the Davines Shimmering Mist, £22.75, or OI Oil, £45, while damp, tucking hair behind the ears, and letting it dry naturally.
The Effortless Butterfly
“This haircut is perfect for my long-haired girls,” says Parra. “Think soft, romantic layers that create movement throughout the hair.” Parra cites Sydney Sweeney and Ayo Edebiri as key inspirations, but we love this style by Vivian Brown. Even better? You don’t have to blow-dry it to perfection every single time you wash your hair: “A cut like this is perfect for air-drying, especially at the beach this summer,” Parra adds.
The Brat Cut
“I love the ‘brat’ cut for summer,” says Giannetos. The inspiration? Charli XCX, of course — though Amelia Gray is another great reference. “This cut has long, messy and undone layers,” he says. “It’s a low-maintenance style that’s great for the summer season, especially if you’re on the go.”
The Sumptuous Bob
The bob isn’t going anywhere, and this summer it’s getting boxier and sharper. According to Parra, the style exudes quiet luxury: “A completely balanced, straight bob cut is minimalist,” he says, but the impact is major. “It varies from jaw length to collarbone length,” adds Parra, “but it’s always super chic and timeless,” — like this cut by Scott Youngson.
The Power Crop
The power crop is a sharp, structured pixie-meets-bob hybrid defined by clean lines and confidence, says Moodie. “This cut sits at cheekbone level with subtle undercutting or texturing to add movement without sacrificing precision,” he says. Look to this cut by Miho Mai. “It’s sleek, bold and low-maintenance — perfect for professionals and creatives alike who want an edge without the upkeep,” adds Moodie. Better still, it grows out seamlessly thanks to its uniform length.
Fang-Style Bangs
Crab Salad’s Toby highlights fang-style bangs — short, sharp fringe pieces — as a bold, loud, and unapologetic haircut trend set to hit salons this summer. It’s not for the faint of heart. We love this cut by hairstylist Isabella.
The Roadie
“The roadie is all about leaning into what your hair naturally wants to do, not what’s trending,” say Buller and Rice. “It’s got a nod to the early ‘00s — think the Olsen twins’ ‘I don’t give a fuck’ chic.” This style suits anyone with natural waves or texture, according to Buller and Rice. Introducing medium to long layers and face-framing pieces adds volume and texture. A texture spray like Davines Salt Spray, £22.75, will help add movement to your lengths. This look by Grace Amelia at Hershesons is beautiful.
The Neo Bob
This is a futuristic update to the classic bob, asserts Moodie: “It’s blunt yet fluid, and often paired with micro-bangs,” he says. The neo bob nods to the ‘60s and ‘90s, but with a modern twist, adds Moodie. Thanks to its mirror-shine finish, bold lines, and optional hidden layers, it feels fresh and wearable this summer. Take cue from this cut by Miho Mai.
The FitPix
Not unlike a classic pixie cut, the fitpix is a practical, unfussy, cropped style, but still has personality, say Buller and Rice — like this cut on digital creator Talia Cardoso. “It’s short, textured, and doesn’t need a whole lot of styling, so it’s great if you’re active, working out or just prefer to keep things easy,” they add. Buller and Rice advise asking your stylist for plenty of texture while being clear about your preferred length. “P!nk’s recent buzzed crop is close, with a beautiful, delicate texture to it, while Brie Larson at the 2025 AMAs showed how this cut can be styled sharp and clean, yet still be feminine,” say Buller and Rice.
