So what should you ask for in the salon chair? Simply tell your stylist that you want to get rid of some of the heaviness from your hair and they'll do the rest. Thick hair that is wavy or straight will benefit the most from an invisible haircut, whereas you might want to opt for a handful of traditional layers if your hair is curly or coily, says Chie. "Typical layers is your best bet to achieve this look rather than thinning the hair out, as cutting into curls can affect the curl pattern. This might cause them to spring out and look frizzy." Take inspiration from curl pro Emily Kingston at Blue Tit in Clapton, who created the above textured shag.