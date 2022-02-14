I Got The Trending ‘Butterfly’ Haircut & It’s So Beautiful

Another concern I'd had prior to the chop was how practical the cut would be for me, as I take part in a lot of sport and exercise. My usual hairdresser had warned me that the Daisy Edgar-Jones fringe wouldn't work with my love of cycling and helmet-wear, combined with my unwillingness to style it. I didn't listen (spoiler: he was right). Would the butterfly haircut be a pain when it came to throwing it up for a run or cycle? Well, the layers do make it a bit messier to deal with but it's nothing a few strategically placed kirby grips can't handle. I also get what Kostas meant about reducing the weight of the hair. Pulling my lengths into a ponytail feels much lighter than it did before as the layers have thinned out my hair ever so slightly.