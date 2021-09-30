PSA: Shags & Mullets Are About To Be Everywhere

At the end of the day, a "cool" haircut says more about the wearer than the cut itself. When you see someone with great style who also happens to have great bangs, you inevitably start thinking about a haircut.
This autumn, we're seeing a lot of fringes, but not so much last year's curtain bangs the TikTok teens were styling with their velcro hot rollers. Instead, it's a more layered and shaggy style reminiscent of a modern mullet, as seen on Rihanna at her Savage x Fenty show and more than a handful of street-style standouts at New York Fashion Week.
According to celebrity and fashion hairstylist Irinel de León, mullets are very much in right now. "Going slightly shorter around the face and longer in the back is a big trend," León says. "Especially during Fashion Week, it was all about long layers with shorter pieces around the front." For visual proof, León points to Miley Cyrus and creator and social-media personality Bretman Rock.
León isn't the only hairdresser noticing the shaggier, mullet-y haircut happening in real time. "Shaggy haircuts with tons of layers are going to show off this fall," predicts hair Sharon Spellman, a brand ambassador for Matrix. Mane Addicts hairstylist Kathleen Riley agrees, adding that she actually sees the cut as a natural evolution for the curtain fringe. She says, "People will start growing out their curtain bangs into longer, layered haircuts with a lot of movement."
Franck Izquierdo, the co-founder of IGK, says that the modern shag can and should be personalized to your hair texture and curl pattern: Choose to keep your bangs longer, or go for a wispier baby-bang situation. Either way, the overall haircut should be almost as nostalgic as it is of-the-moment. "I love a modern shag cut with bangs," Izquierdo says. "It offers a very cool, '70s vibe for fall."