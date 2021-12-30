TikTok Made Me Cut My Own Split Ends & Here’s How That Went

As you might have expected, Meyin's video amassed hundreds of comments. "I do this to get all the split ends," wrote one, "and my hair has never been more shiny and healthy." Another commented: "I have been trimming my own hair too. I trim a small amount straight across and then go back and point cut. I love it." The video's popularity makes sense. With many salons fully booked until the new year, you'd be forgiven for reaching for the scissors to snip off any damage caused by a combination of cold weather, hat-wearing, central heating and excess heat styling.