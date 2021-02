Everything You Need To Know About The Heatless Curls All Over TikTok

Then there's your hair's natural texture to think about. "Another obstacle in obtaining those really silky, heatless curls is that it can be hard if you have inconsistent texture, or naturally curly hair that requires heat or tension to smooth it out," explained Joseph. If your hair, left to dry 100% naturally, is wavy or curly – even only slightly – this could be you. Any amount of bend in the hair can be an impediment to getting really even, heatless curls as those natural waves and kinks will sort of be doubled or maybe split by being wrapped around something. "This is especially true when adding the friction of your pillow and movement during the night if you're hoping to sleep on it," added Joseph. He also cautioned that if you have short or mid-length hair, these kinds of curls or waves may come out really large as you don't have the weight of long hair to pull them down.