The real benefit of bars is twofold: the lack of water can make them more suitable for some skin types, such as sensitive or reactive skin, and their lightweight and skimpy packaging arguably makes them a more sustainable choice. "Water is fantastic for helping bacteria and fungi grow, and as bars don’t contain water, a preservative usually isn't required," said Michelle. "If you're allergic to a lot of preservatives, then a bar product might be easier than trying to find a cleanser that works for your skin," she suggested. "Otherwise," she went on, "there isn't much of a benefit for your skin with bar products but there can be other advantages, such as if you want to reduce your use of plastic packaging, if you want to save space and weight while travelling, or if you just prefer the feel of a bar."