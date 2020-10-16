Glossier Just Launched Two New Body Hero Products, & Wow

If quarantine has taught me anything (aside from questioning how I ever survived touching a subway pole whilst smashed between bodies in a crowded train car), it's that the little things can make a big difference. And for me, rediscovering a love for nice bath and body products has been a pivotal aspect of my self-care routine.
Glossier shook things up in a major way three years ago, when it unveiled body care with Body Hero, a two-piece collection of an oil-infused body cleanser and lotion. Today, they're expanding with two additions that have earned a permanent place in my shower: Exfoliating Bar and Dry-Touch Oil Mist.
First impressions...
I'll start with the exfoliating bar, which looks like an average chunk of pink soap (stamped with the Glossier logo, obviously), but actually contains finely milled grains of biodegradable bamboo powder suspended in a base of glycerin and sunflower seed oil. As someone with KP, I've tried everything from Amazon's viral Korean exfoliating washcloths to glycolic acid toners to help smooth and brighten the skin on my upper arms. I have to say, I was instantly impressed with Glossier's body-scrub-in-a-bar formulation; it's less wasteful in packaging and less messy than scooping a dollop of product from a tub (that can sometime mildew in the shower), but delivers virtually the same result: Freshly buffed skin that feels touchably less bumpy — and the hydrating ingredients in the bar had a soothing effect that didn't result in my arms and legs looking like they've been scrubbed raw.
Next, there's the oil mist that you can spritz directly onto your skin. I adore body oils because they feel oh-so-luxurious, and also kind of makes me feel like I'm Queen Nefertiti anointing herself on the banks of the River Nile. (Are they a little extra? Yes.) The mist delivery system makes for a targeted, drip-free application, and absorbs faster than you would expect. Also, I should mention that every Body Hero product (including the newbies) is scented with a neroli-orange blossom blend; if that doesn't sound like your jam, then you might want to keep it moving. Another bonus: It also made my tattoos look refreshed and more vivid.
Final thoughts...
I know, I know: Scrubs of any kind can be rather polarising in the beauty community, and so while I'm generally a fan of ones for the bod, I will say this: Be gentle and move in slow, circular motions. Body scrubs only work as often as you use them, and having the convenience (and fun factor) of a bar has already made it more of a habit for me. The bar is generously sized, but a steal at £12 — I will be repurchasing, but something tells me I won't need to for quite some time.
As for the delectable body oil — more of a splurge at £24 — it's already on repeat; after my shower, I mist it onto my décolleté, arms, and freshly-shaved legs for radiant, soft skin. After a few seconds, I'm good to get dressed – no greasiness whatsoever. From exfoliating to hydration, consider the game changed with these two beauties.
