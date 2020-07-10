Because of my olive complexion, one major concern was the hyperpigmentation that accompanies my KP bumps. (Even my fairer-skinned twin sister, who also suffers from KP, deals with dry reddish bumps that are often mistaken for a rash.) "KP is caused by the retention of excess keratin that builds up inside hair follicles and forms rough hard plugs. How that looks and feels varies from person to person given their complexion and the severity of the condition," Dr Engelman explained. And that's where the glycolic acid comes into play: "My favourite products for keratosis pilaris involve keratolytics — ingredients that can break up that excess keratin build up — such as alpha-hydroxy acids, like lactic acid and glycolic acid, and beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid," Dr Engelman shared. So, after digging deep into Reddit threads heralding The Ordinary's glycolic toner's benefits, it was game time.