In the past, I had found the most success with beauty products that weren't expressly labelled for KP and this toning solution from The Ordinary took those findings to the next level. It's been a few months since I first took the before picture above — and now, as you can see in my after shot, my arms are so much smoother and brighter. With continued use, I've managed to keep those pesky bumps at bay and, as an added summer bonus, I no longer feel self-conscious when I throw on a tank top. My one gripe (when forced to find one) is that the solution is a tad bit strong for my sensitive skin, so I don't actually use it on my face. But, given its generous size and the fact that I'm barely halfway through the bottle, I'm perfectly content with letting this $14.50 miracle toner be my dedicated body-care MVP.