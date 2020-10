Glossier Just Launched Two New Body Hero Products, & Wow

I'll start with the exfoliating bar, which looks like an average chunk of pink soap (stamped with the Glossier logo, obviously), but actually contains finely milled grains of biodegradable bamboo powder suspended in a base of glycerin and sunflower seed oil. As someone with KP , I've tried everything from Amazon's viral Korean exfoliating washcloths to glycolic acid toners to help smooth and brighten the skin on my upper arms. I have to say, I was instantly impressed with Glossier's body-scrub-in-a-bar formulation; it's less wasteful in packaging and less messy than scooping a dollop of product from a tub (that can sometime mildew in the shower), but delivers virtually the same result: Freshly buffed skin that feels touchably less bumpy — and the hydrating ingredients in the bar had a soothing effect that didn't result in my arms and legs looking like they've been scrubbed raw.