I Tried Lush’s New Afro Hair Products & These Are My Honest Thoughts

This year, in the midst of a global pandemic, I gave myself the big chop. It was a necessary move: countless years of bleaching and straightening had left my once bouncy curls for dead. There was no better time to cut it all off than during lockdown. My hair's new lease of life meant switching up its diet in order to give my lengths the nutrients they needed to bounce back. That said, the afro haircare market is a minefield and some products not only include dangerous ingredients but are not produced in the most sustainable and eco-friendly way.
I've been obsessed with vegan beauty brand Lush since the store opened its doors on my local high street over a decade ago (the whiff of bath bombs could be detected half a mile away). Over the years, Lush has seriously upped the ante when it comes to afro haircare, introducing a plethora of products such as its J's Mom's Okra Conditioner and Curl Power Curl Pudding, pledging to add even more.
I'm pleased to say that Lush has kept its promise and is launching a new afro haircare range in store and online on 13th November. In-house afro haircare specialist Sarah Sango has formulated six new products for Lush, including two conditioners, a co-wash and three styling products which can be applied using the L.O.C method (a technique that uses liquid, oil and cream to moisturise hair). With prices ranging from £10 to £27, each product is inspired by family recipes, made with natural and vegan ingredients and, of course, smells utterly divine.
I was very fortunate to be given an exclusive sneak peek at the new range and received endless compliments after trying it out. But what about my honest thoughts? Click ahead for the real lowdown...
