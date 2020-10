I Tried Lush’s New Afro Hair Products & These Are My Honest Thoughts

This year, in the midst of a global pandemic, I gave myself the big chop . It was a necessary move: countless years of bleaching and straightening had left my once bouncy curls for dead . There was no better time to cut it all off than during lockdown. My hair's new lease of life meant switching up its diet in order to give my lengths the nutrients they needed to bounce back. That said, the afro haircare market is a minefield and some products not only include dangerous ingredients but are not produced in the most sustainable and eco-friendly way.