I own so many Lush bath bombs that I even have a drawer in my apartment dedicated to my collection. But I'm not the only one obsessed. There are entire Instagram accounts solely dedicated to the cult product. But don't forget: The brand makes a lot more than just fizzing rainbow balls. There's also shampoo, body creams, massaging oils, even toothpaste. If bath bombs bring me so much joy, couldn't everything else Lush made? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, I wanted to find out.
"You're going to smell like a hippie," my co-worker told me after announcing I'd be wiping my beauty regimen clean and replacing every bit of it with Lush. But I didn't care. Some of my favorite celebrities (Gwyneth Paltrow, Shailene Woodley, and Emma Watson) ascribe by the natural beauty life. If they regularly forego the traditional route, then why couldn't I? Did I end up smelling like a flower child? Yes. Did I hate it? Not even a little bit.
Out of the 50+ products I tried, here are the 12 that really made an impression. Click ahead to see my Lush beauty routine and let us know in the comments if you'd be willing to give up your current routine for all Lush everything.