I own so many Lush bath bombs that I even have a drawer in my apartment dedicated to my collection. But I'm not the only one obsessed. There are entire Instagram accounts solely dedicated to the cult product. But don't forget: The brand makes a lot more than just fizzing rainbow balls. There's also shampoo, body creams, massaging oils, even toothpaste. If bath bombs bring me so much joy, couldn't everything else Lush made? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, I wanted to find out.