Not content to simply share a few products in common with the star, the natural progression then was for me to convert to her beauty routine entirely. Considering I’ve already detoxed my armpits and have been brushing my teeth with charcoal for a year, I thought taking it to the next, most Emma Watson-approved step would be the perfect way for me to go. With Emma as an example, I decided to experiment with some of her top picks for all-natural stuff to put on your face — and now they’ve become some of my favorites, too.