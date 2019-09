In addition, the way black women use products is unique. Products are employed frequently, generously and can be left on for weeks or even months on end, with continuous reapplication in between. Despite research into the individual chemicals themselves, there is very little research being done into the cumulative effects and potential risks associated with this method of product use – and this is worrying. "These chemicals are supposed to be safe in small amounts but the dime-size amount that is recommended is simply unrealistic for black hair," said Cigdem and Terrence Millington, founders of Mrs Milli's , a toxic-free, plant-based hair and skincare company. "This results in bioaccumulation [where toxic chemicals build up over time]," they continued. "The body holds on to these chemicals, until one day, they might come forward as a medical issue. It may seem crazy that a hair cream can cause cancer or fibroids but that’s as real as it gets." And the studies don't suggest otherwise.