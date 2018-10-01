While cosmetic products are relatively well-regulated in the EU, most of the products used by Black women are imported, primarily from the USA or Asia, where regulation and testing isn’t as stringent. The EU Cosmetics Directive prohibits the inclusion of BPA, phthalates, alkylphenol, and ethanolamine. However, the same study found several products containing these ingredients, making them technically unfit for sale in the EU as well. Yet walk into any "Black hair shop," and they are readily available. "The people who make these products are often those who regulate them or have direct connections to the regulators, and to be quite honest, the money is a major factor," the Millingtons say. "These chemicals allow the products to last longer and they are also very cheap to buy. Also, don’t forget that a sick person is big business in the US. It’s a dirty cycle that needs exposing for the benefit of all women."