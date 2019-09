Okay, we said we weren't going to go there, but this mousse – formulated by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, no less – is totally different from any other product we've tried, and the clue's in the name as to why. Run a little water through your hair, follow with a pump or two of mousse and watch your curls spring back into action sans any stiff bits, thanks to strand-softening keratin and ama oil. Infused with OUAI's fragrance #2, it makes hair smell salon-fresh every time.Soft Mousse, £22, available at Cult Beauty