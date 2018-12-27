There might not be a big online Lush sale this Christmas but that doesn't mean they aren't spoiling us.
On Boxing Day, the brand took to Instagram to lift the lid on six brand new bath bombs on behalf of Lush Labs, their digital shop, which sees Lush creators combine innovative ingredients, scents and colours to invent something truly unique to the brand.
Just like their foundation and highlighters, which sent makeup-obsessives into meltdown earlier this year, everything that drops as part of Lush Labs is limited edition, so if you want something, best throw it into your virtual shopping basket ASAP. "This all depends on stock," Lush announced to fans on Instagram. "Once it's gone it's gone! So make sure you grab all your goodies before they go."
From Hulder, which combines exfoliating sea salt crystals with fruit oils, to Royalty – sculpted into a glitter-splashed crown – click through to shop the bath bomb collection before it sells out.