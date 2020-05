For black women, lockdown has been the perfect opportunity to embrace our natural hair , whether that’s letting your afro out or using this time to transition . Like many black women, I have a turbulent relationship with my hair. My fine 3C curls have often been a hindrance; too much product weighs the curls down, too little product and I end up looking like Hermione Granger. Either way I lose and it has been frustrating. Yet it wasn’t always this way. I used to have thick, curly hair long enough to sit on and as a child, strangers would stop me in the street to tell me how beautiful it was. Some would go further, patting my head like a dog (before you ask, yes they were).