9 Haircuts That Make The Big Chop Way Less Scary

Once upon a time, the big chop was a frightening, stressful notion for women who were thinking about going natural. Being bald doesn't work for everyone, they said. Pretty hair is long and full, they claimed. Luckily, with the natural hair movement still pushing ahead full steam, there have been plenty of naturalistas who've flipped that notion upside down.
Yes, people still get buzz cuts for their big chop (and they all look beautiful, for the record) but these days, they're looking a little different — and a lot doper. Translation: You don't have to shave your whole head to start your curl pattern over again. And yes, you can color without ruining the health of your hair, too. If you're still a little skeptical about the big chop, just scroll on to see some folks who beat you to the punch.