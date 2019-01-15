6 Natural Haircut Ideas Your Curls Are Practically Begging For

One of the most exciting things about having natural hair is being able to transform your entire look just by changing your hairstyle. You can wear your curls out, toss 'em into a bun, slick them back in cornrows, sew in a weave, or morph them into box braids. Needless to say, natural hair has options.
But with a new year upon us, we're gearing up for more of a more substantial revamp with a fresh haircut. Whether you're trimming your ends or shedding years of long hair, a quick cut will not only promote healthier curls in 2019, but it will also make you feel like a brand-new person. New hair, who dis?
To help you before your next salon visit, we consulted top curl-focused hairstylists to share the cuts their clients are buzzing about right now. Screenshot these before your next appointment and prepare to feel Beyoncé-level flawless when you're done.